Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal To Host An Intimate Wedding and 3 Receptions Thereafter: Reports

It has already been confirmed that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will get married this year and if recent reports are to be believed the two actors have already started planning for the same. As reported by Hindustan Times, Ali and Richa will be hosting five key functions – sangeet ceremony, wedding and three receptions. Reportedly, their wedding will be an intimate affair.

“There’s a sangeet, a wedding ceremony with traditional rituals, which would be more of an intimate family affair, and three receptions — one smaller intimate one with the family, in Mumbai, one bigger party for all industry friends, and one in Delhi, as Richa’s extended family is there,” a source cited by the news portal claimed.

Apart from this, it has also been reported that Ali and Richa will wrap up their shooting schedule till September 25 and will not take any work related commitment after that. “Both Ali and Richa will wrap up all pending shoots till September 25 and their respective teams also have been told to ensure they don’t take any more work commitments post that,” the source added.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Confirms Wedding With Ali Fazal Will Happen This Year: ‘Kar Lenge Kisi Tarah Se’ | Exclusive

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Richa confirmed that she will tie the knot with Ali this year. “I think shaadi… shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se… (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about COVID and want to be responsible. (We) don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year,” she said.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating each other for a long time now. They met for the first time in 2012 when they began shooting for their movie Fukrey and fell in love with each other. The two were all set to get married in April 2020 but coronavirus delayed their plans.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here