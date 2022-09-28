Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Wedding: From Food to Decor and Trousseau, Find Out Everything Here!

After waiting for over 2 years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to be united as a married couple. The duo are leaving no stones unturned to turn this landmark moment into something extremely memorable. The teams behind their wedding are all set to welcome the couple to the National Capital with some great preparations.

The celebrations are set to take place starting tomorrow and Friday in two different venues across Delhi. Richa, who was born in Amritsar and raised in Delhi, has a special connect to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements, amongst other things.

The pre-wedding functions will have Richa don outfits custom-made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in elegant dapper outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil. The couple was spotted making their way to Delhi on Wednesday.

As for the food, it has been curated in a fun iconic way as an homage to Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat. Such intricate details have been kept in mind while curating unique food experiences.

One of the venues is the sprawling lawns of Richa’s friends home where she will have her mehendi and sangeet. The place has a value of nostalgia as it’s close to where she studied. The decor will be heavily inspired by nature with elements including wood, florals, jute etc, reflecting both the actors’ love for nature.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here