Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap Lament No Royalties System of Bollywood Studios

Richa Chadha recently shared in a blog entry that actors in India are not given any residuals (royalties, essentially) for their work in movies. Citing her own example, Richa had claimed that she was paid Rs 2.5 lakhs for her breakout hit film series Gangs of Wasseypur. She had further stated, due to the films' sustained popularity, someone must be profiting and that she was not that person.

Now, Anurag Kashyap, who is the director of Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 and 2, has confirmed Richa claims of not receiving royalties for the cult Hindi films. Anurag tweeted on Sunday, "She (Richa) is right. Most actors and crew got paid similar amounts or less and I had to forfeit my entire fees to make GOW. Funny thing is we still own 50% IPR on GOW and we have never seen a penny on it or know about it’s income. For the studio it’s still a flop."

In another tweet he wrote, "Anyways that’s how most studios work here. Only studio that has consistently send us reports on the business of the films is/was UTV."

In her blog entry, Richa had mentioned since there was no system of royalty with studios here, actors such as Parveen Babi, AK Hangal and Bhagwan Dada were left destitute in their latter years in life.