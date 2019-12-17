Richa Chadha, Ashoke Pandit Get into Twitter War Over Citizenship Amendment Act

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to reply to a tweet by director Vivek Agnihotri. The latter had posted a tweet about the clash between student protestors and the police over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. While replying to him, Pandit named Anurag Kashyap, Mahesh Bhatt, Anubhav Sinha, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha.

A war of words ensued between Richa Chadha and Ashoke Pandit, after the actress shot back, saying, "When u ran into me at a party and I promised ki aapki bakwas ko pyaar se counter karungi,u laughed! Now u levelling allegations?And then u invited me to your daughters wedding? I mean r u ok? Why do you behave like this online! Someone paying u? (sic)"

Sir you’re such a strange man! When u ran into me at a party and I promised ki aapki bakwas ko pyaar se counter karungi,u laughed! Now u levelling allegations?And then u invited me to your daughters wedding? I mean r u ok? Why do you behave like this online! Someone paying u? https://t.co/ynYohUOk1g — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 17, 2019

Difference of opinion is welcome ? Sir wanna do a thread on you. May I ? Because of all the old charity work u do for the elderly, I assumed u still have some humanity left. Then I met the virtual version of u. You are always inciting abuse against ppl who disagree with you. https://t.co/JS0mkelhEK — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 17, 2019

Not just Richa, Pandit also replied to the tweets of Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi and Parineeti Chopra, with the hashtag #ISupportDelhiPolice.

"A democratically elected Govt that creates laws against its own people is following the Nazi Germany model clearly...." Huma wrote.

To which Pandit replied, "Did U read the bill ? I am sure you have not. Some #UrbanNaxals must have briefed & mislead U. Please read carefully and then comment. It's a bill to protect the country from its enemies."

Did U read the bill ? I am sure you have not. Some #UrbanNaxals must have briefed & mislead U. Please read carefully and then comment. It’s a bill to protect the country from its enemies. #ISupportCAB #ISupportDelhipolice. https://t.co/TVBvO4XBWP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 17, 2019

Parineeti tweeted, "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC."

Mam please do some research and tweet. Do not depend upon your PR agencies. I am sure U mst hv sn d loss of property, police officers & Jrnlsts being beaten by these so called innocent citizens. It’s a well designed attack on our country to destalbalise it. Pandit's retort to her is, "Mam please do some research and tweet. Do not depend upon your PR agencies. I am sure U mst hv sn d loss of property, police officers & Jrnlsts being beaten by these so called innocent citizens. It’s a well designed attack on our country to destalbalise it." #Isupportdehlipolice https://t.co/Leq5FfB85o — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 17, 2019

The filmmaker took on Vicky Kaushal as well on Twitter. Read their exchange here:

Vicky ji. Are U trying to say that burning d city, beating jrnlsts & police personnel’s, abusing Hindus is a peaceful way of protesting ? Every law enforcing agencies hv full right to react against criminals who create unrest in d garb of being students. #ISupportDelhipolice. https://t.co/5lUhlnkL1S — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 17, 2019

