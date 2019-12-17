Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Richa Chadha, Ashoke Pandit Get into Twitter War Over Citizenship Amendment Act

A war of words ensued between Ashoke Pandit and Richa Chadha on Twitter after the filmmaker named her in a tweet regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Richa Chadha, Ashoke Pandit Get into Twitter War Over Citizenship Amendment Act
A war of words ensued between Ashoke Pandit and Richa Chadha on Twitter after the filmmaker named her in a tweet regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to reply to a tweet by director Vivek Agnihotri. The latter had posted a tweet about the clash between student protestors and the police over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. While replying to him, Pandit named Anurag Kashyap, Mahesh Bhatt, Anubhav Sinha, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha.

A war of words ensued between Richa Chadha and Ashoke Pandit, after the actress shot back, saying, "When u ran into me at a party and I promised ki aapki bakwas ko pyaar se counter karungi,u laughed! Now u levelling allegations?And then u invited me to your daughters wedding? I mean r u ok? Why do you behave like this online! Someone paying u? (sic)"

See the tweets here:

Not just Richa, Pandit also replied to the tweets of Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi and Parineeti Chopra, with the hashtag #ISupportDelhiPolice.

"A democratically elected Govt that creates laws against its own people is following the Nazi Germany model clearly...." Huma wrote.

To which Pandit replied, "Did U read the bill ? I am sure you have not. Some #UrbanNaxals must have briefed & mislead U. Please read carefully and then comment. It's a bill to protect the country from its enemies."

Parineeti tweeted, "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC."

The filmmaker took on Vicky Kaushal as well on Twitter. Read their exchange here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram