Richa Chadha Bids Sushant Singh Rajput Farewell in Lengthy Blog Post

After a long interval of three years, Richa Chadda penned a blog to capture the burst of emotions she was feeling inside.

The actress took to Twitter to write farewell to her friend, Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14. The Masaan actress wrote, “Please read only if you are serious about change... with malice to none and love to all (sic)!”

अलविदा दोस्त... Please read only if you are serious about change... with malice to none and love to all ! ❣ https://t.co/dTWBlyjpin. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 16, 2020

In her blog titled An Unpopular Opinion, Richa started the message with an excerpt from Sahir Ludhianvi’s touching poem. She touched down on the fact that there is so much chatter going around nepotism, yet very less how an environment can affect a person’s mental health. Richa shared an old picture with Sushant and wrote, “All this in the wake of a suicide by a beautiful actor who happened to be an old friend…” The Gangs Of Wasseypur actress went on to recall the time she and Sushant started out by attending workshops together in a theatre group. She was grateful to Sushant who would pick her up on his bike and they would then head to the rehearsal. Richa also expressed her ire over the media portals who were irresponsible in reporting his demise. “The reporting around Sushant’s demise has been so disastrous, there have been a spate of suicides in it’s aftermath. Who then decided to write a fictional account of his struggles with mental health (sic)?” You can read Richa's post dedicated to Sushant here. On the day of his tragic departure, Richa had shared a heartfelt post for him with a happy throwback picture. She wrote, “Whatever caused you this unendurable pain, am sorry (sic).”

Richa was last seen in the sports drama Panga starring Kangana Ranaut. She will be seen in the biopic Shakeela. It maps the journey of Shakeela Khan, an actress who featured in south Indian films in the Nineties and how her fandom faded away from the pinnacle of popularity. Richa will also reprise her role of Bholi Punjaban from the Fukrey series. Fukrey director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba explained that the writing of the story of Fukrey 3 and screenplay is almost complete. The part will have a strong message touching upon the Covid-19 situation without mentioning it. It will be delivered to the audience in a humorous way.