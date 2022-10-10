Richa Chadha Calls Ali Fazal 'Cutest Dulha Ever' on His Latest Post, Fans Call Him 'Royalty'

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha, who officiated their wedding back in 2020, finally celebrated their union earlier this month. They threw a grand reception party for their Bollywood friends, family, and colleagues. The duo had crossed paths on the sets of Fukrey (2012) and have been together ever since. Ali and Richa regularly take to social media to show their appreciation for each other and their wedding reception has been no different. Ali recently took to Instagram to share his groom outfits as he posed in a custom-made Anu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory angarakha.

While Ali looked dashing in his intricately embroidered outfit, he penned a heartwarming note for his couturier friends. Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a photo of himself in the angarakha and mentioned that the designers gave the newly-married couple “access to culture and heritage and art and skill”, throughout all their nuptial celebrations.

Take a look at the gorgeous outfit here.

In Ali’s note, the actor mentioned that “art has its way of finding the right spot in history” and that his final groom’s outfit was done just after a few trials and exchange of information. The actor also mentioned that he hoped to break bread with the talented designers very soon.

While Ali posed in his delicate outfit, his wife Richa couldn’t keep calm and took to the comments section to express her appreciation for the new groom. She wrote: “Cutest dulha ever”, replete with a heart emoji. Netizens appreciated Ali’s outfit as well and wished the pair a happy married life. One Instagram user wrote: “Happy married life!” while another wrote: “What a smooth, soothing, easy, and gorgeous wedding you both had! Best wishes.” A third user commented: “Love your wedding pics. God bless you both.”

In an interview with GQ, Ali mentioned that his and Richa’s wedding festivities weren’t the quintessential wedding events that one may expect from a Bollywood couple. He mentioned that they tried to keep the events as low-key as possible and that it was done in an environmentally friendly way.

