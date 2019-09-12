Richa Chadha can’t Keep Calm as Ali Fazal Bags Film with Gal Gadot

Bollywood duo, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are basking in their glory of success. With a number of acclaimed movies in their kitty, both the actors are keeping busy these days. However, with a number of projects already on hand, actor Ali Fazal has again made India proud. While the actor, who has done a number of Bollywood films like Fukrey and web shows like Mirzapur, has already done Hollywood movies, he has bagged yet another foreign project.

Fazal, who has worked in movies and Victoria and Abdul and the famous Fast And Furious 7, has now bagged a film opposite Gal Gadot. Setting up new goals for aspiring actors, the actor will be soon seen in a pivotal role in the film Death of the Nile. The movie is based on Agatha Christie’s famous novel.

And guess who feels the most happiest on this achievement? It is no one else than girlfriend Richa Chadha, who has also proudly showed it off on social media. Sharing the news, the actress tweeted, “BOOM! Congratulations @alifazal9, you’ve worked hard for this, you deserve it! Thank you for the representation this would bring to the entire Indian subcontinent! All the best! You’re a rockstar! Mwah.”

BOOM! 💥 Congratulations @alifazal9 , you’ve worked hard for this, you deserve it! Thank you for the representation this would bring to the entire Indian subcontinent! All the best! You’re a rockstar ! Mwah 💕❤️🙌🏽👏🏾😻 https://t.co/WQRiETTQAP — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 12, 2019

There is no doubt that both Ali and Richa have always been by each other’s side, encouraging each other through every thick and thin. Fazal recently congratulated girlfriend and actress Richa for her work in Section 375. He appreciated her work by tweeting, “So i FINALLY FINALLY SAW THE MUCH AWAITED DEBATED AND EMOTION STIRRING #Section375 with @RichaChadha and #AkshayeKhanna in the leads!! Richa i am so proud of you again. Thank you for this. And i hope the nation will thank you all for this too. Akshaye sir is a legend toh!!” (sic)

So i FINALLY FINALLY SAW THE MUCH AWAITED DEBATED AND EMOTION STIRRING #Section375 with @RichaChadha and #AkshayeKhanna in the leads!! Richa i am so proud of you again. Thank you for this. And i hope the nation will thank you all for this too. Akshaye sir is a legend toh!! Contd pic.twitter.com/K0UKOSlxY9 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 12, 2019

Undoubtedly, Richa and Fazal are setting up some serious relationship goals for other couples.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.