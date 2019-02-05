English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Richa Chadha Celebrates Black History Month, Pays Tribute to Nelson Mandela
Richa's handwritten message for Mandela will feature in The House of Commons Book of Tribute. The proceeds from sales goes towards fighting child poverty.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Loading...
Black History month is being observed in Canada and the United States in February. Both countries are celebrating it in their own unique ways in honouring the contribution of the African community in nation building. For instance, Netflix is releasing Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, Black Panther is being screened for free in selected American theatres, Brooklyn Museum had put up the recently concluded Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power exhibit and Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is currently displaying some lesser seen pictures of Martin Luther King Jr. among others efforts.
From India, however, Richa Chadha has pitched in for Black History month in her own way. Richa has penned a handwritten tribute to late Nelson Mandela, which will get featured in The House of Commons Book of Tribute. The book is a cultural heritage of sorts that has handwritten messages by people from across the world. It has more than 700 handwritten messages from prominent people including former US President Barack Obama and popular culture celebrities like Paul McCartney, Russell Crowe and Will Smith.
IANS reported in the matter: Nic Careem, who is behind The House of Commons Book of Tribute, extended his gratitude to Richa. “I met Nic when I was in London recently. He has been working really hard to get together this amazing book. We all have heard and learnt a great deal about Mandela and what he contributed during his time for human right issues across the world.”
“His struggle as a world renowned leader to fight for rights of downtrodden people of his race has made him a legendary inspiring figure. To be part of this book which is so thoughtful to have handwritten notes by everyone be contributed as an overall message for the youth today is truly exceptional,” she added.
The actress is happy to be a part of “this tribute the proceeds of which will be given towards a campaign to end poverty”. The book will soon be published. The proceeds from sales in each country will go towards fighting child poverty.
(with inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
From India, however, Richa Chadha has pitched in for Black History month in her own way. Richa has penned a handwritten tribute to late Nelson Mandela, which will get featured in The House of Commons Book of Tribute. The book is a cultural heritage of sorts that has handwritten messages by people from across the world. It has more than 700 handwritten messages from prominent people including former US President Barack Obama and popular culture celebrities like Paul McCartney, Russell Crowe and Will Smith.
IANS reported in the matter: Nic Careem, who is behind The House of Commons Book of Tribute, extended his gratitude to Richa. “I met Nic when I was in London recently. He has been working really hard to get together this amazing book. We all have heard and learnt a great deal about Mandela and what he contributed during his time for human right issues across the world.”
“His struggle as a world renowned leader to fight for rights of downtrodden people of his race has made him a legendary inspiring figure. To be part of this book which is so thoughtful to have handwritten notes by everyone be contributed as an overall message for the youth today is truly exceptional,” she added.
The actress is happy to be a part of “this tribute the proceeds of which will be given towards a campaign to end poverty”. The book will soon be published. The proceeds from sales in each country will go towards fighting child poverty.
(with inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teen Suffering From Depression Asked Reddit to Roast Him, This is How They Responded
- Bose Sleepbuds Review: This is What Sweet Dreams Are Made of
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- 'Queen of Shitty Robots' Sent Her Brain Tumour to Antarctica and it's Now a Twitter Celeb
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results