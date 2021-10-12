Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter App from Phone, Calls it Toxic and Time Consuming

Actress Richa Chadha has been among Bollywood celebs who has been active and vocal on social media on various issues, airing her opinions and taking on trolls. But the constant social media exposure can be overwhelming at times, and the actress seems to have reached her threshold. On Tuesday, Richa announced that she is deleting the app from her phone.

“Deleting this app off of my phone. Takes too much, is toxic, bye," Richa declared on Twitter on Tuesday morning. Many of her followers supported her decision in the comments. One comment said, “Many of us will miss you and your acerbic take on things and issues. But yes, one does appreciate your reason and avoiding toxicity is good for mental health." Another follower said, “Don’t leave… kind request to you plz stay on this platform. You r too brave, honest and a strong fighter against the hate and injustice. You and your positive stand are very crucial and much needed for us."

If you are not an approved follower, a visit to her Twitter page now will show you this message, “These tweets are protected."

Recently, the actress shot back when a user on Twitter said that she would get divorced very soon, just like actor Aamir Khan. The actress is currently dating actor Ali Fazal and the duo is planning to tie the knot soon. A user had tweeted to Richa in Hindi, “When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan’s."

Read: Richa Chadha Reacts to Troll Who Said Her Marriage Won’t Last Long ‘Just Like Aamir Khan’

Richa said in reply, “Sarvesh forget about me, why are you losing your mind just because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who had asked for dowry. Neither you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to aunty. What sort of s**** faced devil have you brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can only dare to comment here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.