1-MIN READ

Richa Chadha Donates Food to Local Gurudwara to Help People During Coronavirus Lockdown

credits - Richa Chadha instagram

The actress said that the gurudwara refused to take the money and so she got some amount of grains and pulses from a local store.

Actor Richa Chaddha, who was slated to marry boyfriend Ali Fazal this month, is currently utilising her time in lockdown by doing something good for the society. The Fukrey actress has donated groceries to a local gurudwara that provides food for the poor and unemployed people right now.

As per a report in The Times of India, the actress has claimed that the gurudwara refused to take the money and so she got some amount of grains and pulses from a local store.

"When I contacted them, they said they will accept ration and not money. So I went with the groceries I could procure nearby, which was little, like 10-20 kilos. Now I have learnt that they need as much as 250 kilos every single day, so I am figuring out a wholesale place that can get me grain and pulses in that quantity. Our humanity is being tested. This pandemic is bringing out the worst and best in humans," Richa said.

The actress will next be seen in the Bollywood film titled Madam Chief Minister. If grapevine is to be believed then the upcoming political drama will loosely be based on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. The movie will be directed by Subhash Kapoor.

