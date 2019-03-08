English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Richa Chadha Features with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa in Women's Day video, Watch Here
The artistes showcase statistics of the reality of lack of women's representation and rights.
Richa Chadha was last seen in Love Sonia. (File photo)
Loading...
Actress Richa Chadha features in a Women's Day special video featuring international stars and Grammy Award winners Mary J Blige, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran.
The initiative is led by The Circle, a global NGO formed by women for women, with the idea to help raise awareness of the lack of equal women's rights in across walks of life.
The artistes showcase statistics of the reality of lack of women's representation and rights.
Excited to be a part of this video, Richa said in a statement, "Last year, a survey claimed that India is the worlds most unsafe place for women and I was really embarrassed. I was even more disturbed to read in another survey that 42 per cent of women think that being beaten is okay. There needs to be a drastic shift in mindset if we are to progress in a genuine way as a country."
The actress said that she finds it "empty progress" that one has "giant skyscrapers but I cannot go home from my office in the same skyscraper using public transport at 9 p.m. in the night without the fear of assault. And this is true for most parts of India".
"I am grateful that India finds representation in the video," added the actress, who has been vocal about women's rights.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The initiative is led by The Circle, a global NGO formed by women for women, with the idea to help raise awareness of the lack of equal women's rights in across walks of life.
The artistes showcase statistics of the reality of lack of women's representation and rights.
Excited to be a part of this video, Richa said in a statement, "Last year, a survey claimed that India is the worlds most unsafe place for women and I was really embarrassed. I was even more disturbed to read in another survey that 42 per cent of women think that being beaten is okay. There needs to be a drastic shift in mindset if we are to progress in a genuine way as a country."
The actress said that she finds it "empty progress" that one has "giant skyscrapers but I cannot go home from my office in the same skyscraper using public transport at 9 p.m. in the night without the fear of assault. And this is true for most parts of India".
"I am grateful that India finds representation in the video," added the actress, who has been vocal about women's rights.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Women's Day 2019: Idea Launches Mobile Based Safety Service 'Idea Sakhi' For Women
- Supreme Court Orders Mediation in Mandir Dispute, Panel of 3 Mediators Appointed
- Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts
- Richa Chadha Features with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa in Women's Day video, Watch Here
- Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results