1-min read

Richa Chadha Finishes Shooting for Madam Chief Minister in 40 Days, Calls it Toughest Role So far

Richa Chadha wrapped up her part of the shooting of Madam Chief Minister, a film loosley based on former UP CM Mayawati, in just 40 days.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Richa Chadha Finishes Shooting for Madam Chief Minister in 40 Days, Calls it Toughest Role So far
Image: Reuters Pictures

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha will next be seen in Madam Chief Minister where she will essay the role of a politician. The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is loosely based on the life of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

According to media reports, Richa wrapped up her part of the shooting for the film in just 40 days in November and December last year, in a start-to-finish schedule. The actress shot for the film in Lucknow.

In Madam Chief Minister, Richa will be sharing screen space with Akshay Oberoi, Shubhrajyoti, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla. A report by Bollywood Hungama quoted Richa as saying that her part in the film has been the toughest so far and that she is grateful for an opportunity to work with Subhash Kapoor and the cast.

Richa said, "My toughest part yet, am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with particularly witty Subhash Sir and with the splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla."

A report by Mumbai Mirror mentioned that Subhash Kapoor floated the idea to T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, about making a film based on the life of Mayawati, to which he readily agreed.

Madam Chief Minister is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 17, 2020. Richa Chadha was last seen in Section 375.

Subhash Kapoor is also working on the biopic of T-series founder Gulshan Kumar, titled Mogul. Aamir Khan will be seen essaying the role of Gulshan Kumar.

