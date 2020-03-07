Richa Chadha Flaunts Her Glittery Ring on Social Media

Actress Richa Chadha has recently dropped hints about her engagement with Ali Fazal by sharing pictures of her diamond ring on her Instagram story, which was posted with the song Wakhra Swag.

Taking to the Instagram stories, Richa has posted a clip flaunting her glittery diamond ring.

Richa and Ali, who have reportedly been in a relationship for five years, have applied for a marriage registration at the Bandra Family Court, reported Entertainment Times.

Earlier, the reports had said that the couple had planned to get hitched in June/July, but according to Mumbai Mirror, the duo has advanced the date to the third week of April.

They will throw a reception in Delhi and Mumbai, where all their relatives, friends and colleagues will be invited, reported Mumbai Mirror quoting a source.

The couple has projects lined up and they are trying to wrap it up by the end of this month so that they have some time to prepare for the wedding.

Except the reception, all pre-wedding functions will include only people from close circles and family.

Richa was last seen in sports-drama Panga, which also starrer Kangana Ranaut in lead role. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film also featured Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, child actor Yagya Bhasin.

