Richa Chadha Has This to Say About Ali Fazal's Silence on Her Court Case

Actress Richa Chadha recently fought a legal battle against actress Payal Ghosh, who had allegedly made 'defamatory' remarks against the former while accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. In a recent interview, Richa was asked why her fiance, actor Ali Fazal was silent about her court case.

Talking to Times of India, Richa said, “Ali and I barely spoke about the case, but I kept him updated. He was marked on several of my emails. We are in a lovely relationship, and we give each other space. There’s mutual respect, and of course, love and companionship. He didn’t need to jump to my rescue. I am capable of handling it on my own and I also had a sound legal team. Through this legal fight, and otherwise, he had always been supportive and been there for me.”

In her Instagram video, accusing Anurag Kashyap, Payal Ghosh had taken the names of Richa, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi and alleged that the filmmaker had asked sexual favours from them. Richa ended up winning the court case and Payal was ordered to apologise to her.

Richa and Ali were set to tie the knot in April 2020 but had to postpone their wedding to next year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The duo released a statement saying that the decision was made considering the safety of the attendees.

Ali Fazal will be next seen in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile directed by Kenneth Branagh. Richa on the other hand, will be seen in Shakeela and Madam Chief Minister.