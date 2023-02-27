Richa Chadha Is Awestruck By Hubby Ali Fazal In This Memorable Pic; Vijay Verma, Pulkit Samrat React

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha do not shy away from publicly professing their love for each other. On Sunday, the Mirazpur fame shared a mushy photograph and fans are loving it. The captured moment comes from an event that the duo attended together but what steals the limelight is Richa Chadha’s expression in the background. It appears that Ali Fazal was posing for a dashing picture when the still was photo-bombed by none another than her wife.

Suited up in a grey ironed blazer and matching formal trousers, Ali Fazal added a casual touch to his style with an inner layer of a printed shirt. Donning statement sunglasses, the actor flaunts his side profile to the camera, meanwhile, Richa Chadha appears to be completely floored by her husband’s look in the background. In a shimmery outfit, the actress places one hand on her cheeks, seemingly to admire Ali’s good look. When the photograph caught the attention of Ali Fazal, he couldn’t stop himself from sharing it online.

“Just found this. Richa Chadha yes that’s me. ‘The Awe’ in person. Right there,” he wrote while posting the photograph on Instagram. Take a look at it here:

Such was the effect of the photo, it prompted fans to not only laud the couple but also add hilarious anecdotes to the moment. A user wrote, “And that's how it started” another made a funny reference to Richa’s hand on her cheek, “Iss thappad ki gonj (the echo of this slap).” One more added, “Nazar uttar inn dono ki (Please ward off any evil eye on the couple).” Not only fans, even Vijay Varma and Pulkit Samrat were impressed by the capture and dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section. The picture has raked over ninety-four thousand likes on the photo-sharing application.

It was last year in September when the couple revealed their wedding was legally finalised in 2020, however, they waited until the pandemic to pass to formally celebrate their union. In a voice recording shared on Instagram, Richa shared, “Two years ago we formalized our union and just then the pandemic hit us all.” Before Ali added, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.” A month later the duo hosted a dreamy wedding and reception ceremony for their friends and family members.

Read all the Latest Movies News here