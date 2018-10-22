GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Richa Chadha is Learning Belly Dancing for Shakeela Biopic

Directed by Indrajit Lankesk, the film has Richa Chadha in the titular role.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
Richa Chadha was last seen in Love Sonia. (File photo)
Richa Chadha is currently taking belly dancing classes for a promotional song of her forthcoming film on the life of popular south Indian adult star Shakeela.

Directed by Indrajit Lankesk, the film has Richa in the titular role.

Richa has been training under Mumbai-based belly dancing instructor Shaina Lebana since the last three weeks. “The song that I’m learning belly dancing for will be a part of the promotions of the film. I have always loved learning newer dance forms. Belly dancing is not only very attractive and graceful but is also a very tough to learn and adapt,” Richa said in a statement.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Richa is learning belly dancing. She used to take classes three years ago.



About her role in the Shakeela biopic, Richa earlier told Indian Express, “The story traces the journey of Shakeela’s younger days to her becoming a popular figure. Thus, her looks span over years, which changed with passing time. To show that is challenging. But it is also gratifying for me as an actor that I get to grow with the real character on celluloid. Shakeela is still a legend and we wish to do complete justice to her when the film is ready.”

Richa met Shakeela earlier this year to learn more about her and her two-decade long glorious career. Yet untitled, a lot of the film has been shot in Tirthahalli, Karnataka. Its release date is yet to be announced.

