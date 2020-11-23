Richa Chadha Moves in with Beau Ali Fazal, Opens Up About Her New Place

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha moved in with beau Ali Fazal after returning from their Egypt tour and is quite happy with her decision. While their wedding, which was initially planned for April this year, has been postponed, the lovebirds have taken a new step towards their life together.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the actress shared the same and told that the lease of her previous apartment was already expired in March, however, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, she couldn't shift to the new place. They started house hunting in August.

Talking about her new house, she stated, "We wanted peace and this place, which is close to the sea, is in a neighbourhood full of retired people. Unlike Bandra and Andheri, which are crawling with paparazzi, it is more secluded and affords some privacy. I don’t have to dress up to go to the gym, or to run errands." The house is a rented one and the couple will be living here for a few years now.

The actress also opened up about moving in with beau Ali and said that it's good that they will finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. The actress further went on praising Ali as a better cook than her, especially when it comes to continental cuisine. She also shared that he is fun and likes to help around.

The actress might have settled in her new space, however, her furry friends Kamli and Jugni haven't been comfortable with the new surroundings yet and Ali also have to make few adjustments as he is not used to pets.

Ali and Richa have been dating each other for more than 5 years. Meanwhile, Ali has bagged the role in Codename: Johnny Walker, a war drama based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name.