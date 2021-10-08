Richa Chadha on Girls Will Be Girls: 'Hoping to Put Together All-female Crew as Producer'

Actor Richa Chadha’s filmography, ever since her debut in 2008 with Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, consists of many critically acclaimed and impactful films including Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2, Fukrey and Love Sonia. Richa has now added another feather to her hat by launching a production company called Pushing Button Studios with actor Ali Fazal. The actors’ first film under the banner is Girls Will Be Girls, which will be helmed by filmmaker Suchi Talati.

In a chat with News18, Richa talked about her new role in the industry as a producer, as well as the multiple projects in her pipeline. Talking about Girls Will Be Girls, Richa said, “We are making the film with my batchmate and friend Suchi Talati. I’m very happy to collaborate with her, not because we are friends but also because she has always been special. She is really smart and her voice is very unique. We are hoping to put together a female crew. We want to create a space where gender is not something that bothers us anymore. We want to experience what it would be like to have no gender on set. Let’s see how it goes and what kind of result that yields."

Richa revealed that the project is now in the early stages of production and will go on floors in Summer of 2022. “Right now we are doing the pre-production, applying for different funds, sending the scripts to labs and things like that. It is very nascent," she said.

Why was it important for her as an actor to launch her own production house, “We didn’t think that we are actors so we should launch a production company. When you are an actor you also have a love for cinema. That is the field of interest. It was important because we wanted to tell stories that we could relate to, and that doesn’t always happen when you are an actor. I think it is like growing up, and more people are doing this now.

“I like to know what the fate of the film will be. No one signs a film hoping for it to go south. People find potential in it and always find that one thought that will make it work. I think for that reason, and to basically have more control, not just in work that we do but also what we put out in the world. Ali and I, we trust each other and each other’s aesthetic. So it was not a daunting thought. We thought that we should do something together and it should work for both of us."

Apart from this, Richa is currently shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Six Suspects with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story star Pratik Gandhi. Talking about her experience filming the show, Richa said, “Tigmanshu Dhulia is a director that every actor, who comes to Mumbai, has him on their wish-list. For me, in the past also I have messaged him several times saying that we should work together. So when I got the call I was very happy."

Richa also recently starred in a podcast titled Virus 2062 with Ali Fazal. In the mystery-thriller podcast, a patient presumed to be mentally ill tells his doctor that he has come from the future to save the planet from a virus outbreak. He further says that she is the only one who can do so. Talking about her experience working on a podcast, Richa said, “It was an experiment so I don’t know if I passed or failed. But I would like to do it again and do it better the next time. Podcasts are interesting, they are like radio where Ali and I had had some sort of experience. It was something that we were open to doing and we enjoyed a lot. In fact Mantra, who was the producer of our podcast used to act and do theatre with me. So it was nice to work with him again. He was a great director to us and him being an actor with radio experience, really helped us. He told us what kind of modulation to use, what kind of energy to use and things like that."

Meanwhile, Richa was last seen in the Voot series Candy with Ronit Roy. She also has Fukrey 3 and Inside Edge season 3 in the pipeline.

