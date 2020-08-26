Richa Chadha On Having to Postpone Wedding With Ali Fazal Due to Covid-19: This Was Inevitable

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were planning to tie the knot in April 2020 but the Coronavirus outbreak put a hold on their plans. Ali Fazal also faced a personal tragedy as his mother passed away in June due to health complications.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Richa opened about their decision to postpone the wedding, keeping in mind the health of the guests invited. She said, “Yes, it is unlikely that we will get married this year, because the pandemic is far from over. We would not like to endanger anyone due to our celebration. It is only wise to wait for the vaccine.”

She added, This was inevitable. There’s nothing we could do to control this, so we took a sensible decision. In the second week of March itself, we had decided that we won’t get married in these conditions. People travelling would face a health risk and safety is most important right now.”

On the work front, Richa was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga with Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta. She will be next seen in Madam Chief Minister and the Shakeela biopic.

Recently, the trailer of Ali's Hollywood film Death on the Nile was released. Directed by and starring Kenneth Brannagh, the murder mystery is based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name. Ali plays a mysterious character in the film. Other stars include Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey among others. The film will release on October 23.

Moreover, Ali's popular web-show Mirzapur Season 2 will also stream on Amazon Prime from October 23.