English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Richa Chadha on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani: He is One of the Directors with the Cleanest Image
Bollywood has largely been silent about the sexual assault allegation against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and actor Richa Chadha believes that is because they are not aware of the facts of the case.
Image courtesy: AFP
Loading...
Bollywood has largely been silent about the sexual assault allegation against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and actor Richa Chadha believes that is because they are not aware of the facts of the case.
Hirani is the latest name to be called out for sexual harassment with a woman "assistant" alleging in an article in HuffPost India that he sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018 while working on "Sanju".
When asked if the industry was quiet about Hirani as he is a powerful director, Richa told reporters, "It isn't power structure. I think everyone is tentative because they don't know the facts of the case. Legally, a publication is allowed to run a story because they vet it with their legal team.
"But it's an anonymous allegation. I'm not defending him or the girl either. I've learnt it the hard way. A friend of mine was falsely accused. This is the only reason why I feel people are tentative."
The actor said her upcoming film "Section 375" debates about consent and said if survivors come out and share their stories, they must be supported.
"If there's a survivor willing to come forward and say 'this happened to me' and confide in people, we must support her. Which is why I vocally supported Vinta Nanda. He (Hirani) is one of the directors with the cleanest image, you must not forget that. There have been others who were accused but nobody said anything," she added.
The actor was speaking at a special event of her upcoming "Shakeela" where she launched calendars of the film.
Richa said she has understood that the best thing to do in #MeToo movement is to take the legal route.
"The press also plays a role. When you print a hearsay, the powerful will suppress the story but many people get caught up in rumours. It has to be looked at from both sides."
The "Masaan" actor said a bad date, a relationship gone sour or vendetta is not #MeToo. Continuing further she said, "we are talking about 2019, if exploitation has happened, you should definitely go to the police and take legal route. A lot of people suffer in trial by media. I'm very enthusiastic about the movement because it's very important."
"If women don't feel safe, then how will the work be done. It shouldn't be trial by media but trial by law. If you've filed a complaint then don't back out. If someone is putting pressure on you, voice it. There are people who'll hear you," she added.
While most in Bollywood have refused to speak on the issue, Hirani's previous collaborators Arshad Warsi, Dia Mirza and Sharman Joshi have batted for the filmmaker.
The director also found support in veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who called him the "most decent" person in the industry.
Follow @news18movies for more
Hirani is the latest name to be called out for sexual harassment with a woman "assistant" alleging in an article in HuffPost India that he sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018 while working on "Sanju".
When asked if the industry was quiet about Hirani as he is a powerful director, Richa told reporters, "It isn't power structure. I think everyone is tentative because they don't know the facts of the case. Legally, a publication is allowed to run a story because they vet it with their legal team.
"But it's an anonymous allegation. I'm not defending him or the girl either. I've learnt it the hard way. A friend of mine was falsely accused. This is the only reason why I feel people are tentative."
The actor said her upcoming film "Section 375" debates about consent and said if survivors come out and share their stories, they must be supported.
"If there's a survivor willing to come forward and say 'this happened to me' and confide in people, we must support her. Which is why I vocally supported Vinta Nanda. He (Hirani) is one of the directors with the cleanest image, you must not forget that. There have been others who were accused but nobody said anything," she added.
The actor was speaking at a special event of her upcoming "Shakeela" where she launched calendars of the film.
Richa said she has understood that the best thing to do in #MeToo movement is to take the legal route.
"The press also plays a role. When you print a hearsay, the powerful will suppress the story but many people get caught up in rumours. It has to be looked at from both sides."
The "Masaan" actor said a bad date, a relationship gone sour or vendetta is not #MeToo. Continuing further she said, "we are talking about 2019, if exploitation has happened, you should definitely go to the police and take legal route. A lot of people suffer in trial by media. I'm very enthusiastic about the movement because it's very important."
"If women don't feel safe, then how will the work be done. It shouldn't be trial by media but trial by law. If you've filed a complaint then don't back out. If someone is putting pressure on you, voice it. There are people who'll hear you," she added.
While most in Bollywood have refused to speak on the issue, Hirani's previous collaborators Arshad Warsi, Dia Mirza and Sharman Joshi have batted for the filmmaker.
The director also found support in veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who called him the "most decent" person in the industry.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- Sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' USD 6.5 Million Mansion Will Blow Your Mind Away
- The Biggest Data Breach of All Time: 773 Million Email Addresses And 21 Million Passwords Exposed
- Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Karnataka Enter Semis, Saurashtra Start Solid
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results