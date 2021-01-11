Richa Chadha on Not Chopping off Her Hair for Madam Chief Minister: My Marriage Date Got Fixed

Richa Chadha starrer Madam Chief Minister is all set to have a theatrical release on January 22. "A political drama about an untouchable who hustles and makes it big in life," Richa wrote in the caption as she shared the poster of her upcoming film recently.

While many lauded Richa for attempting to voice marginalised community's issues through her film, some saw it as caste appropriation. The movie poster shows Richa sporting a short haircut, bruised face as she holds a broom in her hand. Some netizens also quizzed the makers for not casting a dalit actor in the film when it is basically about the community.

Richa also responded to social media backlash to Madam Chief Minister poster and accusations of caste appropriation in a tweet.

People that haven't the faintest clue about how films are made, cast, promoted lampooning an actor is what's downright ridiculous Sid.The criticism is misdirected and premature.Gaslight I did not.Bring me down from the pedestal, I don't need the burden of these expectations. https://t.co/sxq3cx75n4 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 5, 2021

Now, Richa took to social media to share some pictures from her look test for Madam Chief Minister. She explained that the director wanted her to sport short hair, a mushroom cut to be precise, for the role and not wear a wig. Richa shared that she instead wore a wig and did not chop off her real hair as her marriage was fixed. However, due to coronavirus , her wedding Ali Fazal stands delayed.

There is a cute little anecdote behind why I had to wear a wig. The director ideally wanted me to chop my hair and I was ready for it. He wanted a powerful, fuss free haircut that suited the character. But it was just around then that the date for our marriage got fixed pic.twitter.com/KY49mgL1tz — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 11, 2021

I realised I would have a mushroom cut by the time it was April 2020, if I had chopped off my hair for the part. Something I have hated since childhood is the mushroom cut. The director very kindly consented for me to use a wig, these are the various wigs we tried for Madam CM. pic.twitter.com/HvIbU25T53 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 11, 2021

After Shakeela, Madam Chief Minister is Richa's second theatrical release during the coronavirus pandemic.