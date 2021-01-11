News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Richa Chadha on Not Chopping off Her Hair for Madam Chief Minister: My Marriage Date Got Fixed
2-MIN READ

Richa Chadha on Not Chopping off Her Hair for Madam Chief Minister: My Marriage Date Got Fixed

Richa Chadha in 'Madam Chief Minister'

Richa Chadha in 'Madam Chief Minister'

Richa Chadha shares some pictures from the look test of her upcoming film 'Madam Chief Minister' and explains why she opted to wear a wig than really cut her hair.

Richa Chadha starrer Madam Chief Minister is all set to have a theatrical release on January 22. "A political drama about an untouchable who hustles and makes it big in life," Richa wrote in the caption as she shared the poster of her upcoming film recently.

While many lauded Richa for attempting to voice marginalised community's issues through her film, some saw it as caste appropriation. The movie poster shows Richa sporting a short haircut, bruised face as she holds a broom in her hand. Some netizens also quizzed the makers for not casting a dalit actor in the film when it is basically about the community.

Richa also responded to social media backlash to Madam Chief Minister poster and accusations of caste appropriation in a tweet.

Now, Richa took to social media to share some pictures from her look test for Madam Chief Minister. She explained that the director wanted her to sport short hair, a mushroom cut to be precise, for the role and not wear a wig. Richa shared that she instead wore a wig and did not chop off her real hair as her marriage was fixed. However, due to coronavirus, her wedding Ali Fazal stands delayed.

After Shakeela, Madam Chief Minister is Richa's second theatrical release during the coronavirus pandemic.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

    Loading...