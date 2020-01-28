Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Richa Chadha on Working With Kangana in Panga: Not Necessary To Make Friends on All Sets

Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut, are being seen in thier latest release Panga, have maintained contrasting opinions when it comes to political views. While Richa had backed up the student-led protest against the CAA-NRC bill, Kangana had been a vocal supporter of the law.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Richa Chadha on Working With Kangana in Panga: Not Necessary To Make Friends on All Sets
Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut, are being seen in thier latest release Panga, have maintained contrasting opinions when it comes to political views. While Richa had backed up the student-led protest against the CAA-NRC bill, Kangana had been a vocal supporter of the law.

Actor Richa Chadha, who recently starred with Kangana Ranaut in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, said she had a 'good time' on the sets and kept it professional. The two actresses are known to have contrasting political views.

While Richa has been very vocal about opposing the amended Citizenship Act, Kangana has backed the government on the implementation of CAA and NRC.

“I have known Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s style of working and thoroughly enjoyed my role. It was different from the recent roles I had done and I really liked the story and wanted to be a part of it.” About working with Kangana, Richa said, “Our synergy as actors worked well on-screen. We had a good time and it is not necessary that you make friends on all sets. At the end of the day, we are all here to give in our best," Richa told Pinkvilla.

Kangana had also said that those who were against this law belonged to the ‘tukde tukde gang.’ Her sister Rangoli Chandel too had called Richa as a ‘jobless actor’.

“It is not necessary that your wavelengths and thoughts match with everyone. We all are entitled to their opinion, but on sets, we are professionals. But I am happy that many citizens who are aware have come forward to lead the protests and spark a revolution of sorts. It’s an onward journey from hereon," Richa added.

The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed movie hit the theaters on 24 January and has minted Rs 16 crore approx at the box office collection.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram