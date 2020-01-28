Richa Chadha on Working With Kangana in Panga: Not Necessary To Make Friends on All Sets
Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut, are being seen in thier latest release Panga, have maintained contrasting opinions when it comes to political views. While Richa had backed up the student-led protest against the CAA-NRC bill, Kangana had been a vocal supporter of the law.
While Richa has been very vocal about opposing the amended Citizenship Act, Kangana has backed the government on the implementation of CAA and NRC.
“I have known Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s style of working and thoroughly enjoyed my role. It was different from the recent roles I had done and I really liked the story and wanted to be a part of it.” About working with Kangana, Richa said, “Our synergy as actors worked well on-screen. We had a good time and it is not necessary that you make friends on all sets. At the end of the day, we are all here to give in our best," Richa told Pinkvilla.
Kangana had also said that those who were against this law belonged to the ‘tukde tukde gang.’ Her sister Rangoli Chandel too had called Richa as a ‘jobless actor’.
“It is not necessary that your wavelengths and thoughts match with everyone. We all are entitled to their opinion, but on sets, we are professionals. But I am happy that many citizens who are aware have come forward to lead the protests and spark a revolution of sorts. It’s an onward journey from hereon," Richa added.
The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed movie hit the theaters on 24 January and has minted Rs 16 crore approx at the box office collection.
