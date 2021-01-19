News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Richa Chadha on Working with MeToo Accused Subhash Kapoor: I Don't Believe in Social Media Trials
1-MIN READ

Richa Chadha on Working with MeToo Accused Subhash Kapoor: I Don't Believe in Social Media Trials

Richa Chadha in 'Madam Chief Minister'

Richa Chadha in 'Madam Chief Minister'

Director Subhash Kapoor was accused of sexual misconduct by an actress back in 2014.

Actress Richa Chadha, who is known for speaking her mind, will be seen as a Dalit woman who rises to be a chief minister of a major state in Subhash Kapoor's upcoming directorial Madam Chief Minister.

The film, which has been receiving backlash for its tone-deaf representation of Dalits, is scheduled to release on January 22. Ahead of the release, Richa spoke to Mid-day about collaborating with Subhash Kapoor, who was accused of sexual misconduct by an actress in 2014. Richa said that she won’t judge anybody until the court passes a verdict.

“I stand by the #MeToo movement. But at the same time, I don't believe in social media trials. Unlike other [accusations] that were brought to light on Twitter, this case is subjudice. We must respect the law of the land and the court's verdict. Till the court passes a verdict, I won't judge anybody,” Richa said.

Subhash Kapoor, on trial for molestation, was initially dropped from a movie produced by Aamir Khan. But the superstar backtracked, saying only a court could establish whether or not Subhash is guilty.

Speaking about the criticism that her film's poster received, Richa Chadha told Mid-Day, “Sometimes, I feel people are harder on women and actors, and I will maintain it in this case because (the umbrage) was misdirected. I was surprised that I was attacked because actors don't control the making of poster."

Apart from Richa Chadha, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Manav Kaul, and Saurabh Shukla.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...