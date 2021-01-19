Richa Chadha on Working with MeToo Accused Subhash Kapoor: I Don't Believe in Social Media Trials

Actress Richa Chadha, who is known for speaking her mind, will be seen as a Dalit woman who rises to be a chief minister of a major state in Subhash Kapoor's upcoming directorial Madam Chief Minister.

The film, which has been receiving backlash for its tone-deaf representation of Dalits, is scheduled to release on January 22. Ahead of the release, Richa spoke to Mid-day about collaborating with Subhash Kapoor, who was accused of sexual misconduct by an actress in 2014. Richa said that she won’t judge anybody until the court passes a verdict.

“I stand by the #MeToo movement. But at the same time, I don't believe in social media trials. Unlike other [accusations] that were brought to light on Twitter, this case is subjudice. We must respect the law of the land and the court's verdict. Till the court passes a verdict, I won't judge anybody,” Richa said.

Subhash Kapoor, on trial for molestation, was initially dropped from a movie produced by Aamir Khan. But the superstar backtracked, saying only a court could establish whether or not Subhash is guilty.

Speaking about the criticism that her film's poster received, Richa Chadha told Mid-Day, “Sometimes, I feel people are harder on women and actors, and I will maintain it in this case because (the umbrage) was misdirected. I was surprised that I was attacked because actors don't control the making of poster."

Apart from Richa Chadha, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Manav Kaul, and Saurabh Shukla.