Richa Chadha Oozes Oomph in After-weight Loss Pictures. Check Here

Actor Richa Chadha shared some breathtaking pictures in April after her physical transformation. The Inside Edge actor looked beautiful beyond words in her latest pictures. She also spoke to Hindustan Times about her physical transformation and weight loss journey.

Richa said that she was happy with her past size as well but wanted to become healthier, adding she wanted her quality of sleep, movement, exercise and mobility to improve.

Richa also realised the side effects of trying to work out too much lately. She said that trying excessive workouts can have far-reaching consequences on the body. According to her, rest is very important and has often been less prioritised.

In the past, Richa has said that actresses should not succumb to unrealistic beauty standards as per the filmmaker’s demands.

The Section 375 actor clarified that her weight loss doesn’t contradict her past statements, adding that she doesn’t want to stay 15-20 kg heavier to justify previous statements.

Advertisement

Richa also applauded the influencers like Toshada Uma talking about body image issues. Model Toshada Uma has been diagnosed with a condition that causes severe hair loss. Richa felt happy that today there are better people for youth to take inspiration from. Richa concluded her talk by saying that people have to complete their journeys before arriving at a saturation point.

Richa has left fans swooning over her in these drool-worthy pictures.

Besides her amazing weight loss transformation, Richa has been in news for the web series The Great Indian Murder.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.