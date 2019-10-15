Richa Chadha Opens Up About Facing Casting Couch and Sexism in Bollywood

Richa Chaddha is one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses. From playing the role of Nagma Khatoon in Gangs of Wasseypur to Bholi Punjaban in the Fukrey films, she has never shied away from experimenting on camera. The actress, who went to Cannes for the 2015 film Masaan, however, did not have it easy, to begin with. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the star opened up about sexism and the casting couch she faced as an actress.

Richa narrated an incident she faced, where she did not understand at first that a person was making advances at her. "A couple of times I did not get it. I was very young and stupid. Once a man came to me and said 'we should have dinner' suggestively but I was too naive to understand and I said I have already had dinner,' and then he insisted. It has happened to me even after I was established as an actor. Given the outcome of MeToo or what is happening today, this is stuff we have to navigate every day. I have managed to bypass it. I am sure I have lost a lot of projects because of this but that doesn't matter," the actor shared.

The actress also opened up about other issues she faced in her career. She talked about a horrifying incident where she was called by a casting agent to play Hrithik Roshan's mother in Agneepath. She then said that she gave the casting director a piece of her mind.

Richa Chaddha will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Panga along with Kangana Ranaut.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.