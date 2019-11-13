Richa Chadha Opens Up About Her Debut as a Stand Up Comic in One Mic Stand
Richa Chadha will be making her debut as a stand-up comedian in Amazon Prime's One Mic Stand. The show will also feature Taapsee Pannu, Shashi Tharoor, Vishal Dadlani and Bhuvan Bam.
Richa Chadha was last seen in Love Sonia. (File photo)
Actress Richa Chadha, who has given the audience very powerful characters in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ramm-Leela, Sarabjit and Massan, will be now trying her hand in stand-up comedy. Richa is one of the 5 celebrities on Amazon Prime Show One Mic Stand. The other celebrities are Dr Shashi Tharoor, Vishal Dadlani, Taapsee Pannu and Bhuvan Bam. They will be tutored by India's biggest names in comedy like Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, Zakir Khan, Kunal Kamra and Angad Singh Ranyal.
The actress talked about what drove her to take up the challenge in an interview with Hindustan Times. "I like to experiment and when this opportunity came along, I thought ‘let’s see how it goes down’. They said there’s a show where a celebrity will have to be mentored and it turned out to be very challenging and fun experience," the actor said.
The actress was also asked if she agreed with the use of cuss words by comedians. To this, she said, "During the last few years, I have seen a lot of people expressing themselves through comedy. I am more offended by some of the things that the politicians say. Someone just said that Pakistan and China are releasing toxic fumes leading to pollution in India. Politicians are giving such competition to stand-up comics. The stand-up comedians are coughing in anger and frustration ‘ki humari naukri mat lejaao yar’. Someone just said there is gold in cow dung."
When asked if she would use cuss words herself, she said, "You mean as opposed to my films where I use cuss words? When you do comedy, you do all kinds of things -- you make jokes, you make fun of yourself, you make fun of others. Sometimes you use cuss words, sometimes you don’t. It doesn’t matter." When asked if she expected to get in trouble for making fun of others, she said, "People get into more trouble by breathing the air in Delhi."
Richa Chadha will be next seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's Panga with Kangana Ranaut, the Shakeela biopic and Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.
