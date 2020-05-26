Richa Chadha Opens up about Wedding Preparations with Ali Fazal Before the Lockdown

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were planning to get married in late April, had to postpone it because of the lockdown. Not only that, but the couple are also living separately and cannot meet each other due to the same.

Now, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Richa opened up about their wedding preparations before the lockdown. “Ali and I were organising everything ourselves. The invites were yet to be sent out, but we had finalised other things, which had to be cancelled. Now, we will take a call only when normalcy returns," she said.

The actress also addressed being stuck separately in their respective residences, despite being in the same place. She said, “We could have asked for permission from our respective housing societies, but it would have been a risk. So, we avoided meeting."

“We are used to the distance by now. Besides, I love being alone,” she added.

On the work front, Ali will be next seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile. The multi-starrer whodunit is based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. The film will star Branagh as sleuth Hercule Poirot, along with Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer and Annette Bening amongst others.

Richa, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Shakeela biopic directed by Indrajit Lankesh and in Madam Chief Minister by Subhash Kapoor.

