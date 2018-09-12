English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi Join Kangana Ranaut in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga
The two actor, who will be seen together in the upcoming biopic of South star Shakeela, join Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in the project.
The two actor, who will be seen together in the upcoming biopic of South star Shakeela, join Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in the project.
Actors Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi have joined the cast of director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's next Panga.
The two actor, who will be seen together in the upcoming biopic of South star Shakeela, join Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in the project.
The film, backed by Fox Star Studios, revolves around "a family who laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side to make your dream come true".
Chadda took to Instagram to share the news of her casting and also posted her childhood photo with her family.
"My Family means the world to me ...thanks @ashwinyiyertiwari and @foxstarhindi ... you guys made sure I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more #panga? #PangaStories" she wrote.
The director welcomed the actor on the project and wrote on Twitter, "I admire her as an actor and as a human who has so much depth in her."
"@RichaChadha Respect for who you are. Welcome to the #pangafamily lets together create new stories of love & of course take Panga for our family #pangastories @foxstarhindi" she added.
Tripathi also posted a family picture on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "While I'm blessed to have my family, I'm excited to be a part of my new #Panga family."
Tiwari has also penned the film's screenplay and dialogues alongside Nikhil Mehrotra.
Panga is scheduled to release next year.
While I'm blessed to have my family, I'm excited to be a part of my new #Panga family. पंगा लेने में मज़ा आयेगा जब पूरी फ़ैमिली साथ देगी. Thank you @ashwinyiyer & @foxstarhindi | In cinemas 2019 pic.twitter.com/ZWBaNoUpHC— Pankaj Tripathi (@TripathiiPankaj) September 12, 2018
