Richa Chadha Pens Letter of Love for Ali Fazal, Talks of Defying Clichés

Richa Chadha is known for her great acting skills and judicious film choices. On Valentine’s Day, the Masaan star, however, wrote a letter for boyfriend Ali Fazal that is making people swoon over.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for a while now after having met on the sets of the film Fukrey in 2013.

Richa took to her Instagram account to post her letter. The two-page letter talks of them being a “power couple”. She said although she didn’t know why some people called them that but kept forward her logic.

She wrote it was because they have been defying all the “clichés that measure or express love”.

Richa then redefined some of the cliché phrases associated with love, asking if “falling in love” was possible or people actually became “head over heels” for someone.

For her, Richa wrote love “empowers” and makes one “greater”. Praising their understanding, the 33-year-old wrote that both of them have allowed each other to “dream bigger” by following their own dreams.

She also penned the definition of love, by saying it was not found in “flowery words in greeting cards or cheesy forwards” but something that pushed them to go “even further”; and helped in scaling heights that they did not even knew existed.

Richa ended the love note with a wish to “keep reimagining love” like only they can.

