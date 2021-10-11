Richa Chadha Reacts to Troll Who Said Her Marriage Won't Last Long 'Just Like Aamir Khan'

Actress Richa Chadha slammed a Twitter user who asked her when she was getting divorce. The actress is currently in a relationship with actor Ali Fazal and the love birds are planning to tie the knot soon. A user tweeted to the actress in Hindi, “When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan’s.”

The actress replied to the user in a rough tone, she wrote in Hindi, “Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. Neither do you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to you, aunty. What kind of s**t-like devil you have brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here)."

Ali opened up about the status of their wedding in a recent interview. He told Mumbai Mirror, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate… some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

