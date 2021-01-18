Richa Chadha Receives Death Threats for Madam Chief Minister, Actress Tweets 'Hum Nahi Darte'

Richa Chadha's new film Madam Chief Minister has landed into a controversy. The actress has been receiving violent threats after the trailer of the film released.

Nawab Satpal Tanwar, said to be the founder of Akhil Bhartiya Bhim Sena, has openly issued death threats and said that he wants to chop her tongue off. The Bhim Army, a Dalit party with national presence has condemned this threat and said that they are not to be confused with Tomar's Bhim Sena.

Richa reacted to an article about this on Twitter and said, "Hum Nahi Darte (I'm not scared)."

The actress has won support from colleagues in the industry. Actress Swara Bhasker tweeted, "This is absolutely shameful & to be condemned in no uncertain terms. You can have ideological issues & problems with a film but this is criminal intimidation & incitement to violence. Ambedkarites, Dalit feminists & just sane people - stand up & call this out! @RichaChadha #NotOk."

Controversy around the film began after the posters for the movie was released earlier this month. In one of the posters of her upcoming film, Richa was seen holding a broom, which many claimed indicates the stereotyping of the Dalit community.