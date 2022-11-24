Richa Chadha Receives Flak for 'Galwan Says Hi' Tweet, Accused of Mocking Indian Army

Actress Richa Chadha has come under fire for a tweet in response to the statement of Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Richa has stoked controversy by her reaction, and has been accused of insulting the Army.

The Fukrey actress tweeted “Galwan says hi" while sharing a post on Dwivedi’s comments. Her response referred to the 2020 Galwan clash, in which 20 Indian Army soldiers attained martyrdom while China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) lost around 35-40 troops.

The actress has been receiving a lot of flak for her tweet. Netizens slammed the actress for ‘mocking’ the Indian Army and belittling the sacrifice of the jawans in the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China. BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “Disgraceful tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified."

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement on Tuesday came in the context of defence minister Rajnath Singh’s earlier assertion that India’s goal is to reclaim the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Commenting on this statement, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said the military is always ready to execute the orders of the government.

Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified. https://t.co/eetOjHrDor— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 23, 2022

The actress, in a later tweet, referred to the flak she has been getting, saying that she received a ‘call’, and didn’t have any idea about the social media backlash until then.

Richa started her career with Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. After that, there was no turning back. From playing a fiery Nagma in Gangs of Wasseypur to essaying a naive Devi Pathak in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan, the actress carved her own way in the Indian Cinema. And now, the actress is looking forward to headlining her first-ever international project, which will be helmed by a British filmmaker.

She tied the knot with actor Ali Fazal earlier this month, after dating for several years.

