Richa Chadha Recreates Madhuri Dixit’s Iconic Look From Hum Aapke Hain Koun, See Pics

Masaan actress Richa Chadha, who has been trending on social media for the past few days because of rumours about her and Ali Fazal's wedding, is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit and she had her fangirl moment recently. Richa collaborated with famous fashion designer Karan Torani and her look for his show was inspired by the Dhak Dhak girl’s iconic look from her romantic blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The Fukrey actress featured with the actor Vijay Varma in the concept-based video for Torani House. The two collaborated with Torani House for the campaign called reminiscent of the 90s era nostalgia.

The official Instagram account of the Torani House shared a series of pictures in which the actress, who is wearing a green colour floral printed lehenga and silver embroidered blouse, can be seen posing with shoes in her hands, just like Madhuri Dixit's character does in the film. In the movie, Madhuri wore a bottle green full sleeve top with a white lehenga. Her lovely look became very popular in the 90s.

In the video, the Gully Boy actor can be seen wearing a similar floral printed green colour shirt and plain green colour pants, paired with leather sandals. Torani house captioned the video with the lyrics of the famous song from the blockbuster movie, and wrote, “Dulhe kie saaliyon, oh hare dupatte waliyon, Joote dedo paise lelo."

Netizens flooded the comment section with their love and praise for the designer. One user commented, “Love your campaign..it’s like watching my mom dad’s wedding on the VCR!” Another wrote, “I am obsessed. Seriously, genuinely ily”.

On the work front, Richa will resume shooting for the upcoming part of her buddy-comedy franchise Fukrey along with the original star-cast soon. Meanwhile, her crime mystery drama series The Great Indian Murder is streaming successfully on Disney Hotstar and has bagged 7.7 on IMDB. The series has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and features Prateek Gandhi and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles along with Richa.

