Richa Chadha Reveals How 'Technical' Intimate Scenes are While Shooting

Richa Chadha recently revealed that kissing and intimate scenes are more unusual than people think. In an interview, the Panga actress revealed that such scenes are usually very technical.

Richa Chadha has a reputation for being frank and honest about her work. In an interview with She The People, Chadha revealed how awkward and unusual kissing scenes can be. She added that even if one feels very nervous about it at first, indifference is the only feeling left after the scene is over.

"On the last film that I was doing, the director actually told my male star, ‘You know, her wig is bothering me. So while you are kissing her, Richa, can you tilt your head back and while you are holding her, pretend like it’s passion and just settle her wig?’ You know, it’s so technical that it’s rarely ever… I mean, you go into the scene feeling nervous, you come out feeling whatever, but it’s very technical."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SheThePeople (@shethepeopletv) on Jan 29, 2020 at 10:17pm PST

While Richa Chadha did not mention it, the film in question could be the one she has started teasing. Earlier this week the Section 375 actress had shared a new look of hers on Instagram while not giving away the name of the upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:27am PST

Richa Chadha has a full plate at the moment with a handful of upcoming films. This includes the Fukrey spinoff titled Bholi Punjaban. In the film, she will be reprising her character from the last two Fukrey films.

