Richa Chadha Reviews Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Made Us Laugh and Cry In Unison'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha recently hit the theatres. The film gained positive reviews from both, the audience and the critics and registered a decent opening at the box office. Actress Richa Chadha also watched the movie and then took to Twitter to share her honest review.

Richa shared that she is wholeheartedly endorsing Laal Singh Chaddha to moviegoers. According to her, the film made her both, “cry and laugh in unison.” Moreover, the actress also witnessed ‘collective gasps’ in the theatre as audiences reacted to some of the brilliant cameos that were featured in the movie. “As a Chadha, I wholeheartedly endorse Lal Singh Chaddha. Made us laugh and cry in unison, collective gasps emanated from the theatre audience and key cameos were (heart emoticon). Excellent work by all! Like Ashutosh Gowarikar said, 5 masaledar golgappas! Amazing adaptation, Atul Kulkarni, kudos,” her Tweet read.

As a Chadha I whole heartedly endorse #LalSinghChadha 😌Made us laugh and cry in unison, collective gasps emanating from the theatre audience at key cameos were 🫶🏽🥰excellent work by ALL! Like @AshGowariker said 5 masaledar golgappas! Amazing adaptation @atul_kulkarni kudos 💪🏼 — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 12, 2022

Directed by Advait Chandan, besides Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The movie is inspired by the award-winning 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which was adapted from a novel written by Winston Groom. The plot of Laal Singh Chaddha makes an attempt to trace back remarkable events of India’s history unfolding from the point of view of an autistic Indian man, Laal Singh Chaddha.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha Gets Appreciation From Oscars; Watch

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Laal Singh Chaddha is all about loving and also the longing for being loved. Its message of forgiveness and compassion can’t be better understood than in these fractured, times where narratives are being built on hatred rather than building a world of peace, harmony and togetherness.” Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha received a dull start at the box office. The film earned Rs 12 crore on its opening day in India. However, it is predicted that the numbers are likely to go up during the weekend.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here