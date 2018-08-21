Richa Chadha's Shakeela Co-star Postpones Wedding to Rescue Locals in Flood-hit Kerala; Actress Shares His Story

Richa Chadha's Shakeela co-star Rajeev Pillai has postponed his wedding to help rescue the locals in his hometown in flood-hit Kerala. In an interview with The Times of India, the Malayalam actor, who was set to tie the knot with his fiance Ajitha four days ago, said that he only did what anyone would have done.Impressed with Rajeev's efforts, Richa shared his story on her official Instagram, along with a picture and a video featuring him.“My friend and costar in #Shakeela, @rajeev_govinda_pillai postponed his wedding, which was to happen three days ago, in order to help out in rescue efforts in his hometown of Nannoor, Kerala. They made rafts, carried boats by road to the low lying areas, made good use of all the muscle. Bravo!" the post read.Rajeev, too, took to Instagram to share devastating pictures of the state which has been receiving heavy rainfall for weeks now, with some areas experiencing continuous rain for the last 48 hours.“And that behind me is the main road, next to the house... mode of transportation has changed though," he captioned the image.Many other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar and Sushant Singh Rajput have also come to the help of people affected by one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala in more than nine decades.