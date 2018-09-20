GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Richa Chadha Shares Her Encounter With a Racist Officer in Georgia; See Her Post

Richa visited Georgia to shoot for the second instalment of Excel Entertainments Inside Edge.

IANS

Updated:September 20, 2018, 7:37 PM IST
Image: Reuters Pictures
Indian actress Richa Chadha on Thursday took to Twitter to share her experience of meeting a "racist officer" at passport control while exiting Georgia.

"Met a racist AF officer at the passport control, while exiting Georgia. Slammed my passport on the desk, twice... muttered under her breath in Georgian, yelled and asked me to hurry. Sad that people like her are the last ones we perhaps see on exiting the country," Richa wrote.

She also mentioned meeting "the gentlest cabbie" here.

"He was so sweet, he changed my experience of the city, refused a tip, smiled throughout. We communicated only through gestures but I could feel his heart," she tweeted.

Richa visited Georgia to shoot for the second instalment of Excel Entertainments Inside Edge. She will reprise her role as Mumbai Maverick team owner Zarina Malik.

The show also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi and Angad Bedi.

Apart from this, Richa will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga and a biopic on southern actress Shakeela.

