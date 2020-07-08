Richa Chadha Shares Lovely Pic with Ali Fazal, Writes 'I Got You Bubs'

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha might have to postpone her fairytale wedding with boyfriend Ali Fazal, due to coronavirus, but the pandemic has not affected their love at all. Despite all the ups and downs, it seems like the ladylove has always got her bae’s back.

She displayed the same emotion of her love in the latest Instagram story, sharing a selfie with her Fukrey co-star. With the caption, “I got you bubs @alifazal9,” the story came with the background score Love Galore.

The 2017 song, sung by SZA and featuring Travis Scott, has the lyrics, “Love, love, love, 'Long as we got, Done with these n*****, I don't love these n*****, I dust off these n*****.”

The Masaan actress’ story came as a reply to Ali’s Instagram post earlier in the day. Sharing a throwback picture from one of their getaways, the 3 Idiots actor mentioned, “@therichachadha Remember I told you I will bring Alice here,” referring to Alice in Wonderland.

Richa instantly replied to it, with the comment, “All we have to do is call Cheshire Cat and leave a note for Alice. She’s enjoying the wonderland.”

Ali and Richa were planning to get their marriage registered in April this year, in a low-key ceremony, followed by a reception for their industry friends. However, the lovebirds ended up postponing their plans after the coronavirus pandemic hit throughout the nation.







