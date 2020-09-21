Richa Chadha Should Ask Anurag Kashyap Why He Took Her Name, Says Payal Ghosh

Actress Payal Ghosh, who on Saturday accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, talked anout taking the names of Richa Chadha and two other actresses in her viral video. Payal had said that the filmmaker allegedly demanded sexual favours for her and cited the example of Richa and the other actresses.

Richa has sent the actress a legal notice for falsely dragging her name in her Me Too allegation. Reacting to the legal notice, Payal told Bollywood Hungama, “That is not my version, that is what Anurag Kashyap told me. I said what he told me. I didn’t know him. I didn’t know the other girls. I don’t have any idea about the others. I didn’t even know them personally, so why should I take their name? Who are they? There is no question of anybody’s name from my side. It is him who told me.”

“She (Richa Chadha) should go and ask Anurag Kashyap why did he take her name," added Payal.

She further claimed that the actresses themselves know in their heart that the filmmaker is not a good person. She said that she cannot speak for other actresses and only came out with her experience.

Update : soft copy of the legal notice was delivered to Ms.Ghosh this morning. My person went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative has not accepted. https://t.co/QZFt7bxjB7 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Richa tweeted an update about her legal notice on Twitter. She said that a soft copy of the notice has been sent to Payal. She said that a representative had gone to the latter's residence to serve a hard-copy but she was not available.