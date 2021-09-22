Richa Chadha Slams Delhi Restaurant for Not Letting Woman Wearing Saree In: Residue of Post-Colonial Trauma

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is known to be vocal about several issues be it things going on in the film industry or politics or replying to hatred from internet trolls. Recently, she came down heavily on a Delhi restaurant for denying entry to a woman wearing a saree. In a video shared online, a woman can be seen arguing with Delhi’s Aquila restaurant staff who was not letting her in. “Ma’am, we allow only smart casuals and saree does not come under smart casuals. That’s it," the staff could be heard saying.

Richa took to her official Twitter handle and shared the video along with a note that read, “This snobbery- denouncing our traditional clothes, looking down upon our own languages is the residue of post-colonisation trauma. It also creates a fertile breeding ground for fascism that exploits this very trauma. The Sari is smart, your policy isn’t! #SariNotSorry #Aquila."

The incident blew out of proportion when netizens supported the woman and as an act of rebel took to Zomato to give the restaurant low reviews. This promoted Zomato to issue a statement on the restaurant’s page that read, “This restaurant is receiving a lot of media attention due to recent events. We are monitoring all reviews closely to ensure that they comply with our content guidelines."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa was last seen in Voot’s thriller web series Candy co-starring Ronit Roy. She has another project lined up, Six Suspects with Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi.

