Richa Chadha Spends Time with Beau Ali Fazal in Egypt, Shares Pictures on Instagram

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took a break to soak up the sun and enjoy sea vibes at Egypt and their pictures have left the fans amazed. As the couple is attending the El Gouna Film Festival, the duo has been sharing pictures on the social media.

The actress shared some gorgeous picture of her as she went on enjoying the evening with beau Ali. The actress chose to dress up in a green printed kaftan with a bandana and chunky accessories. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Feeling this @limerickofficial kaftan for an evening out with partner... at the @lamaisonbleueelgouna ...:”

Ali also shared some dashing pictures of him as he posed in a green shirt paired with dark brown pants. The caption of the post reads, “From the shadows of el gouna , egypt. El Gouna film festival Jury member shannanigans. @elgounafilmfestivalofficial.”

Back in India, Ali has enthralled the fans with his rowdy character in the much-awaited series of Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur 2. The actor wrote on his Instagram that he might be in Egypt but his heart is still in Mirzapur and he is checking Mirzapur 2 updates during lunch. The series has received an overwhelming response from the fans.

Ali and Richa have been dating for more than five years now and were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, they had to drop the plan due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Ali and Richa were seen together in the Fukrey series. Ali was also seen in Prassthanam, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Victoria And Abdul and Bobby Jasoos.

Richa has been a part of films like Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and Section 375. She will be next seen in Lahore Confidential. The film will release on ZEE5.