MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Richa Chadha Takes a Trip to the Parking Lot

Richa Chadha Takes a Trip to the Parking Lot

Richa Chadha shared a selfie where she is seen sporting athleisure paired with sunglasses, a baseball cap and headphones.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
Share this:

At a time when everyone has been asked to only step out for essentials due to the coronavirus outbreak, a simple walk to the parking lot felt a lot like a trip to actress Richa Chadha.

Richa took to Instagram Stories to post a selfie where she is seen sporting athleisure paired with sunglasses, a baseball cap and headphones.

"Who'd have thought going to the parking lot would be a 'trip' !" she captioned the image.

Richa

Amid lockdown, Richa is utilising her time as she has taken to script writing. She has also taken up meditation.

On the work front, she was last seen in Panga directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

She currently has several films in her kitty like Shakeela and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Richa is dating actor Ali Fazal, with whom she has worked with in the film Fukrey.

The two have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,392,627

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,004,819

    +6,959

  • Cured/Discharged

    485,018

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,830

    +230
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres