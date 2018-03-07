English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Richa Chadha To Play Adult Film Star Shakeela In New Biopic
The film recounts the life of Shakeela, starting from when she entered the film business at the age of 16 and tracing her journey from there.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Richa Chadha is all set to star in the biopic of Shakeela, one of the biggest actresses from Kerala in the '90s, who acted in several Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada-language films.
The film recounts the life of Shakeela, starting from when she entered the film business at the age of 16 and tracing her journey from there. Shakeela would go on to become a leading presence in cinema halls, with her films being not only dubbed in languages across India but also in Chinese, Nepalese and others.
Shakeela became a celebrated figure in the film business at a time when popularity was usually reserved for the male actors, and the industry dominated by them. Richa's spokesperson stated, "The film is the story of Shakeela, one of the most famous actors from Malayalam cinema from the 90s who rose to a spectacular amount of fame. Her fans were spread across Asia and she earned fanfare as a woman which back then was unheard of. The film's script was exciting and is a great story to tell and the story will make for a great watch for the audience. The preparations will begin soon and the film should be going on floors in end April or May."
The film is being directed by Indrajit Lankesh and will go on floors this April with a tentative release slated for early 2019.
