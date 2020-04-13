MOVIES

Richa Chadha Turns Script Writer Amid Lockdown

Richa Chadha was last seen in Love Sonia. (File photo)

Richa Chadha said it all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. Soon enough, it started looking like a concept I would like to develop.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
Actress Richa Chadha is utilising her lockdown time as she has taken to script writing. She says it all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea.

"It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. Soon enough, it started looking like a concept I would like to develop. It's a comedy, my favourite genre. The premise is hilarious," Richa said.

She added that she wants to write something and focus on why people should prioritise.

"The fact that all our lives have come to a screeching halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence. I want to write something that focuses on why people should prioritize what's necessary. Too often we are all so busy chasing things, that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us," she said.

The lockdown has helped her explore her creative side.

"It has been bottled up within me for a long time and the entire lockdown phase has accelerated my creative side. I am just putting together the skeletal structure and will then start looking for a screenplay writer," she said.

