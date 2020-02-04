Richa Chadha Unveils Intriguing Look from Her Next Film, Ranveer Singh Calls It 'Striking'

Actress Richa Chadha, who is currently prepping for her new movie, has shared her first look from the project. With dark kohl-rimmed eyes and a red bindi on her forehead, teaming up her look in a silk cotton sari, Richa cuts an intriguing picture. She is also seen wearing rustic jewellery.

Reacting to her new look, Ranveer Singh commented: "Striking."

Actress Chintzy Kaur wrote: "I simply love it girl...stunningly raw."

The project is said to be a drama with a strong backdrop of a love story.

According to a source, Richa will shoot for the film in May.

"This is a film that only Richa can nail with finesse. It has an earthen feel to it and the looks needed to reflect the same. The actress came up with inputs on the look and together they conjured up this avatar. There are a few elements that are still in the works but Richa is keen to be a part of the project because it's a role unlike she's ever done before. It also pushes her to explore a cinematic terrain she has never tried her hand in," the source added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.