Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Richa Chadha Unveils Intriguing Look from Her Next Film, Ranveer Singh Calls It 'Striking'

With dark kohl-rimmed eyes and a red bindi on her forehead, teaming up her look in a silk cotton sari, Richa cuts an intriguing picture.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Richa Chadha Unveils Intriguing Look from Her Next Film, Ranveer Singh Calls It 'Striking'
With dark kohl-rimmed eyes and a red bindi on her forehead, teaming up her look in a silk cotton sari, Richa cuts an intriguing picture.

Actress Richa Chadha, who is currently prepping for her new movie, has shared her first look from the project. With dark kohl-rimmed eyes and a red bindi on her forehead, teaming up her look in a silk cotton sari, Richa cuts an intriguing picture. She is also seen wearing rustic jewellery.

Reacting to her new look, Ranveer Singh commented: "Striking."

Actress Chintzy Kaur wrote: "I simply love it girl...stunningly raw."

The project is said to be a drama with a strong backdrop of a love story.

According to a source, Richa will shoot for the film in May.

"This is a film that only Richa can nail with finesse. It has an earthen feel to it and the looks needed to reflect the same. The actress came up with inputs on the look and together they conjured up this avatar. There are a few elements that are still in the works but Richa is keen to be a part of the project because it's a role unlike she's ever done before. It also pushes her to explore a cinematic terrain she has never tried her hand in," the source added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram