Richa Chadha Waives Off Monetary Compensation in Suit Against Payal Ghosh: 'This was About My Respect'

Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statement" against her. On Wednesday, Ghosh told the Bombay High Court that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms in which she withdrew the statement made against Chadha and tendered an unconditional apology.

Chadha had also sought monetary compensation as damages, which she waived off when the case was settled. Out of respect for the court and the proceedings on October 7, I decided not to press for monetary compensation. It was not about money anyway. You can't put a price on my reputation," Chadha told Mumbai Mirror.

Ghosh, while making allegations of rape against film maker Anurag Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other female actors into the controversy.

On Wednesday, advocate Nitin Satpute, appearing for Ghosh, told Justice A K Menon that both the parties (Chadha and Ghosh) have settled the matter amicably and submitted a statement of undertaking. In the undertaking, Ghosh said she was withdrawing the statement she made against Chadha and tendered unconditional apology.

"It is not just an apology; it is the consent terms as an undertaking, which is sacrosanct. My fans may want more, but this was not about money, only about my respect," Chadha said.