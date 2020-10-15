Richa Chadha's Birthday Wish for ‘Soulmate’ Ali Fazal is Pure Love

Ali Fazal, the versatile actor winning hearts in Bollywood, Hollywood and digital world, is celebrating his birthday on October 15. Despite being his special day, Ali is too honest with his profession and seems to be busy with shooting, while girlfriend Richa Chadha waits to wish her.

Sharing a special message on her Twitter profile, Richa wrote, “As Guddu as it gets... hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad. @alifazal9.” The wish came with a magazine cover showing off Ali’s character from Amazon Prime’s series Mirzapur 2, as he can be seen sitting in his typical Guddu Bhaiya pose. The title on the cover reads, “Ali Fazal as Guddu as it gets (sic).”

As Guddu as it gets... hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad. @alifazal9 ! pic.twitter.com/yLh7V4S1jM — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

Richa did not shy away in replying to messages, wishing Ali on his birthday and saying that the fans miss and love him.

In another birthday wish to the star, his friend and Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah shared a picture of Gal Gadot in bed, writing, “She’s too shy, so she asked me to pass this message to you. Happy birthday Mr @alifazal9 you are such a Guddu boy. Yours truly sincerely Gal Guddu oats for breakfast daily xoxo (sic).”

She’s too shy, so she asked me to pass this message to you. Happy birthday Mr @alifazal9 you are such a Guddu boy ~Yours truly sincerely Gal Guddu oats for breakfast daily xoxo pic.twitter.com/AagcpLjxNu — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) October 15, 2020

The message in reference to Ali upcoming movie Death in the Nile and his upcoming web series Mirzapur 2. Ali will be joining several renowned artists in the Hollywood film, including Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

The movie, based on Agastha Christie’s detective novel of the same name, is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will also be seen in the lead role as Hercule Poirot.

Ali’s web series Mirzapur 2 is the sequel of Mirzapur, which created a lot of buzz with the first season. The second part is due to release in October 2020.