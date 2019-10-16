Richa Chadha's Birthday Wish to Ali Zafar is Heartwarming, See Here

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal make one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood today. The two met on the sets of the 2013 film Fukrey and made their relationship public when photos from the premiere of Fazal's 2017 film Victoria and Abdul went viral. Now, the two often make appearances in each other's social media accounts and don't shy away from public display of affection.

Ali Fazal, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on October 15, received the most pleasant birthday wish from Richa Chadha. The actress made a video with a montage of selfies of the two, along with key highlights of his career, like a picture with Oscar Winner Judi Dench and pictures from Oscar after-party attended by the two. The track Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye was also playing in the background. Not only that, she accompanied the post with a heartwarming message.

"It’s nothing short of a miracle, that in this ridiculous, stupid world, I found you... you! A best friend, fan, peer, lover, critic, partner-in-crime rolled into one! I respect you as a man, a human and an artist. You are joy. You are perfection! Cheers to a love spread across the years, across continents...happy birthday dear Ali! There can be no other. God bless you! PS you share your bday with Seher @vedikaoberoi @adityaoberoi this video got deleted the last time around. Wish this one guys @alifazal9!", the caption wrote.

Check out the video below:

Ali Fazal was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's production Prassthanam. He will be next seen in Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright amongst others. Richa, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's Panga with Kangana Ranaut. She will also be seen in Shakeela, a biopic of the famous South film actress.

