Richa Chadha's Daas Dev Look Inspired By Parveen Babi's Jawani Janeman

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Daas Dev is a romantic political thriller and stars Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat and Aditi Rao Hydari.

IANS

Updated:April 24, 2018, 2:05 PM IST
(Image: Richa Chadha/ News18)
Actress Richa Chadha will be seen sporting late veteran actress Parveen Babi's look from the song Jawani janeman for a song in her upcoming film Daas Dev.

"My look happened by accident. When I wore the gold outfit, someone on set said 'you look exactly like Parveen Babi'. It just felt like it was meant to be as Parveen Babi was one of the biggest actresses and style icons of her time," Richa said in a statement.

Richa just shot for a promotional video song for the film Daas Dev where she was seen experimenting with her looks that looked like the modernised version of Parveen's hit song from the 1980s.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Daas Dev is a romantic political thriller and stars Rahul Bhat and Aditi Rao Hydari.

It is set to release on April 27.

