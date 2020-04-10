Richa Chadha’s Latest Post Is a Shout-out to All the Girls Struggling With Chin Hair

Having chin hair is a serious hormonal issue, which is quite ignored in our society. Girls with chin hair often face unwanted jokes and poking from the people all around. To take away these blues and brighten up our Friday, Bollywood Richa Chadha is here with a sassy post.

The Fukrey actress posted a savage picture on Instagram on April 10 to lift our spirits in the lockdown days. The post was a shout-out to all the ladies struggling with the problem of chin hair.

“To girls feeling their chin hair all over the world,” the caption read.

In the snap, Richa can be seen wearing a baby pink saree accessorized with matching jewellery.

Richa has always been vocal when it comes to talking about mental issues. The actress posted a concerning post on World Mental Health Day, discussing how she coped with all the stress due to the spread of coronavirus.

“Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad,” she mentioned.

To keep up with all the stress and anxiety, the Section 375 star is meditating every day, which helps in keeping her calm.

In other news, the Gangs of Wasseypur star has postponed her wedding with Mirzapur fame Ali Fazal due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The lovebirds were earlier set to get their marriage registered in the month of April.

Follow @News18Movies for more